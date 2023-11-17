Wellington takes down Morton in blowout fashion to advance to regional quarterfinals

Wellington's Noah Cantu celebrates touchdown run against Morton.
Wellington's Noah Cantu celebrates touchdown run against Morton.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Skyrockets dominated in the area round on Thursday night with a 70-0 win over Morton.

Eight different Skyrockets found the endzone in the win with all but two coming on the ground.

Bryant Tarver was the only skill position player on the day to finish with two touchdowns in the game as Wellington advanced to the regional quarterfinals.

With the win, the Skyrockets are set to play the winner of Friday’s matchup between New Home and Sunray next week.

HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Football wins first ever Lone Star Conference title
Odessa Permian Panthers football
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers pounce on Pebble Hills, advance to second round
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High defeats Americas 31-21 in the Bi-District round of playoffs
