Walker Maupin helps lead Gruver past Ralls in area round

Gruver's Walker Maupin scores second of three touchdowns in win over Ralls.
Gruver's Walker Maupin scores second of three touchdowns in win over Ralls.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:44 AM CST
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Gruver Greyhounds took down the Ralls Jackrabbits on Thursday night by a final score of 49-6.

Despite going into the half scoreless, the Jackrabbits did a nice job slowing the game down with their rushing attack through the first two quarters.

However, the Greyhounds scored on three of their four first half possessions to go into halftime up 21-0. Two of those scores came courtesy of Walker Maupin, who would add more later in the game.

Coming out of the second half, Gruver continued to rely on their rushing game to lead the charge as Caden Armes and Pratt McClain both found the endzone to make the score 35-0.

Maupin added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to finish with three on the day as Gruver took the victory.

The Greyhounds will matchup with the Clarendon Broncos in the next round for a playoff battle between two of the best 2A teams in the Texas Panhandle.

HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Football wins first ever Lone Star Conference title
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers pounce on Pebble Hills, advance to second round
