Senior Life Midland hosting Warming Tree Project

(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Senior Life Midland’s annual Warming Tree Project has begun.

Donate socks, scarves, blankets, and toiletries, those items will be given to Meals on Wheels Seniors to spread warmth and holiday cheer.

Items can be dropped off at Senior Life Midland, or any of the locations listed below:

The F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center

4214 Andrews Hwy, Ste. 201

The Bosworth Company attention Evie Gandy

2205 W. Industrial

Midland Charms attention Gwyn Boyles

401 W. Texas

