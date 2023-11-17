Midland Police Department holds third annual Blue Santa Toy Drive

By Jensen Young
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - With the holiday season comes the giving season and you can give some holiday joy through the Midland Police Department’s Blue Santa Toy Drive!

This is the third year that MPD is running this toy drive to give children the chance to open gifts for Christmas when they otherwise might not be able to.

The collection runs through December 14th and after that, Blue Santa gets to start giving out the gifts.

MPD is happy to be doing this toy drive as a way to give back to their community.

You can drop off toys through December 14th at MPD or at any of these locations: Bowlero, Classic Honda of Midland, Chuy’s Restaurant, F45 Training, Hillander School and Midland Charter Academy.

