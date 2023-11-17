Lyric Smith shines once again in Clarendon 56-14 area round win over Seagraves

FLOYDADA, Texas (KFDA) - The Clarendon Broncos took down the Seagraves Eagles on Thursday night 56-14 to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

The Broncos were once again led by star senior Lyric Smith in the victory. Smith finished the game with eight total touchdowns (five passing, three rushing) as the Broncos offense shined in the victory.

Clarendon receiver Mason Sims was also key in the victory, posting well over 100 yards receiving to go along with three touchdowns.

With the win, Clarendon is set to play Gruver in the next round of the playoffs. Both teams are coming into the game off district championship seasons.

