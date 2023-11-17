Lyric Smith shines once again in Clarendon 56-14 area round win over Seagraves

Lyric Smith and Clarendon Broncos advance to regional quarterfinals.
Lyric Smith and Clarendon Broncos advance to regional quarterfinals.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYDADA, Texas (KFDA) - The Clarendon Broncos took down the Seagraves Eagles on Thursday night 56-14 to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

The Broncos were once again led by star senior Lyric Smith in the victory. Smith finished the game with eight total touchdowns (five passing, three rushing) as the Broncos offense shined in the victory.

Clarendon receiver Mason Sims was also key in the victory, posting well over 100 yards receiving to go along with three touchdowns.

With the win, Clarendon is set to play Gruver in the next round of the playoffs. Both teams are coming into the game off district championship seasons.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize the subject or the bedspread you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at...
Suspect that made threat against Midland High identified and located
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023
Fernando Medrano, 19
Odessa Police Department makes arrest in utility pole crash
Westbrook Logo
Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash
CANNON JAMES PEOPLES
Suspect identified in McCamey deadly shooting

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Football wins first ever Lone Star Conference title
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Football wins first ever Lone Star Conference title
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Football wins first ever Lone Star Conference title
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Football wins first ever Lone Star Conference title
Odessa Permian Panthers football
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers pounce on Pebble Hills, advance to second round
The Permian Panthers rode a fast start to a 26-13 win over El Paso Pebble Hills on Friday at...
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers pounce on Pebble Hills, advance to second round
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High defeats Americas 31-21 in the Bi-District round of playoffs
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High defeats Americas 31-21 in the Bi-District round of playoffs