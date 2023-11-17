The Life Center expands to former Ellis Funeral Home location to service more in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Life Center is a non-profit faith-based organization in the Permian Basin that educates and supports people through pregnancy and promotes sexual wellness.

It is working to serve more people in Midland County by expanding and taking over what was the Ellis Funeral Home, more than doubling the amount of space it currently has for its services.

The Life Center runs out of a 9,000-square-foot building, where some offices hold three employees and there is not enough room in each consultation and testing room.

This will afford us the opportunity to get our clients in sooner and to meet their needs that they have.

All operations will be moved to a 21,000-square-foot facility where the Ellis Funeral Home stood on Andrews Highway.

Taking over the land where the Ellis Funeral Home was, is a full circle moment.

From death to life, and that’s called resurrection. And that’s– we’re a faith-based organization. It’s very important for us to be able to guide people in a loving way towards making healthy decisions.

The Life Center also teaches in schools to promote positive relationships from an early age and improve sexual wellness later in life, they do STI testing, consultations, and more.

It’s about equipping the person for their future and helping them to make intelligent guided decisions that are positive.

The Life Center recently expanded in Odessa and the capacity for clients doubled at that location.

By expanding in Midland, the Life Center hopes to provide services to at least 400 more people every year.

So we’ve been in the community for a long time, for over 30 years, and we feel like this next season, the new building shows that we’re not going anywhere. We’re here for the long haul to support the community.

The Life Center is building a brand new facility on Andrews Highway and they expect to be fully moved in within two years.

