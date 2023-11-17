The Life Center expands to former Ellis Funeral Home location to service more in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Life Center is a non-profit faith-based organization in the Permian Basin that educates and supports people through pregnancy and promotes sexual wellness.
It is working to serve more people in Midland County by expanding and taking over what was the Ellis Funeral Home, more than doubling the amount of space it currently has for its services.
The Life Center runs out of a 9,000-square-foot building, where some offices hold three employees and there is not enough room in each consultation and testing room.
All operations will be moved to a 21,000-square-foot facility where the Ellis Funeral Home stood on Andrews Highway.
Taking over the land where the Ellis Funeral Home was, is a full circle moment.
The Life Center also teaches in schools to promote positive relationships from an early age and improve sexual wellness later in life, they do STI testing, consultations, and more.
The Life Center recently expanded in Odessa and the capacity for clients doubled at that location.
By expanding in Midland, the Life Center hopes to provide services to at least 400 more people every year.
The Life Center is building a brand new facility on Andrews Highway and they expect to be fully moved in within two years.
