ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, November 18th, 2023: Thanksgiving is now less than one week away and the weather is looking stellar leading up to and on the holiday.

First though, we’ll talk about this weekend. A cool front moved through the region Friday and didn’t really knock temperatures down, but we will see some cooler temperatures behind the front through the day Saturday. High temperatures across the region will range in the 60s, 70s and 80s depending on location...warmer temperatures are expected the further south you go. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 65°. The bad news is that the sunshine that we’ve had some glimpses of over the past few days will be going away. Mostly cloudy skies are expected across the region through the day.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s for the latter half of the weekend before our next cold front rolls through during the beginning of the week. Temperatures will then be in the 50s and 60s through the rest of the extended. At the moment, temperatures look to be in the 60s for Thanksgiving. Quiet conditions will persist through the extended forecast as well. Overall, not too bad of a forecast heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.