CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, November 18th, 2023

Great weather heading into the Thanksgiving holiday...
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, November 18th, 2023: Thanksgiving is now less than one week away and the weather is looking stellar leading up to and on the holiday.

First though, we’ll talk about this weekend. A cool front moved through the region Friday and didn’t really knock temperatures down, but we will see some cooler temperatures behind the front through the day Saturday. High temperatures across the region will range in the 60s, 70s and 80s depending on location...warmer temperatures are expected the further south you go. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 65°. The bad news is that the sunshine that we’ve had some glimpses of over the past few days will be going away. Mostly cloudy skies are expected across the region through the day.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s for the latter half of the weekend before our next cold front rolls through during the beginning of the week. Temperatures will then be in the 50s and 60s through the rest of the extended. At the moment, temperatures look to be in the 60s for Thanksgiving. Quiet conditions will persist through the extended forecast as well. Overall, not too bad of a forecast heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize the subject or the bedspread you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at...
Suspect that made threat against Midland High identified and located
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023
Fernando Medrano, 19
Odessa Police Department makes arrest in utility pole crash
Westbrook Logo
Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash
CANNON JAMES PEOPLES
Suspect identified in McCamey deadly shooting

Latest News

meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, November 17th, 2023
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023