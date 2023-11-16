Workforce Solutions Permian Basin host Red, White, and You Job Fair for Veterans.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Workforce Solutions Permian basin hosted the red, white and you job fair for veterans who are seeking employment.

A wide variety of vendors across the Permian basin talked to veterans about their future after serving the military.

The job fair is for people who served in the U.S military to help them find a job that is best for them.

Most people are stressed and have difficulty setting up a plan after completing their time in the military.

“There are a number of jobs out there and I think veterans can use and frankly deserved a little extra boost in finding those extra jobs and get the skills they need for those jobs and hopefully get those jobs.” said Texas Workforce Commissioner Bryan Daniel.

People were able to speak with employers one-on-one at the event and learn about the resources they offer.

Fairs like this help job seekers have a smooth transition to post-military employment.

“The number one things veteran can learn from making the transition military service to civilian workforce is to learn how to talk about what they did in the military to civilian terms. I think they will gain a lot of experience, but I think the civilian workforce wants to hear about that.” said Daniel.

The job fair benefits veterans and employers.

“The benefit for hiring a veteran is you get a dedicated and motivated employee. you get a highly trained individual. you’re gonna get someone who wants to work and shows up to work early and someone who wants to learn” said military veteran Luis Martinez.

When veterans leave the military many struggles with mental health, but this event also offered resources to those struggling with their mental health.

“Whether struggling mental health wise or financially we have the resources that help the employer keep that veteran. Once you keep that veteran and you help them you get an employee for life.” said Martinez.

The Workforce solution Permian basin doesn’t just help people out at job fairs; anyone can get their help any time during the week.

