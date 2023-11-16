UTPB Stem Academy students watch their own project fly into outer space

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Five UTPB stem academy students’ science project was selected to go into outer space for the first time.

These students have been working on this project for over a year and last week they were able to witness the SpaceX rocket launch their experiment into outer space.

The science project is to see if fungus can reproduce in a microgravity experiment.

If everything goes well then, the fungus can be used to decompose plastic waste.

it becomes organic material that astronauts could grow plants in for food.

“It was a really cool experience because we actually experienced a scientific process like in a semiprofessional environment competing against others scientist on pitching ideas for an experiment.” said UTPB stem academy student Bryan Nash.

They have worked on this project almost every day after school.

The students did tons of research and tried different things to piece together their final project.

“The collaboration between everyone was one-hundred percent necessary for this. There was a lot that we had to go over together and especially organizing our documents and stuff. It was really hard to do” said UTPB stem academy student Evan Hernandez.

The students were not expecting to see their very own schoolwork to fly into outer space.

It is an achievement the students will remember for a long time.

“I pretty much forgotten about the launch because I didn’t think it was real for the longest time. they said it was launching and i was just sitting there and watching it and i was like this is crazy that our experiment is still on there.” said UTPB Stem Academy student Evan Boyer.

The student’s mentor, Karey Grametbaur selected the five students to conduct the science experiment.

She has known these students since when they were in the eighth grade.

“It’s just something that probably won’t happen again, and you know they are just amazing kiddos, so I am anxious to see them, and I am excited to see them grow and develop.” said UTPB Stem Academy teacher Karey Grametbaur.

Once the experiment is done, their project will go into the science exhibit at UTPB.

