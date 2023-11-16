Tascosa football midseason turnaround propels red-hot Rebels into area round

The Tascosa Rebels are 4-1 in their last five games after starting the season 1-5.
The Tascosa Rebels are 4-1 in their last five games after starting the season 1-5.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite a 1-5 start to the season that featured a five-game losing streak, the Tascosa Rebels are still very much alive in the high school football playoffs.

The Rebels have now won four of their last five games and have scored at least 50 points in three of those four wins.

The October 5th game against Monterey served as the proverbial turning point for Tascosa. The team trailed 14-0 in the game, when a 4th & 2 miraculous scramble from sophomore quarterback Coltyn Fulton kept the drive alive and sparked a comeback victory.

“Since that time, I think we’ve played a lot better football.” Tascosa head coach Ken Plunk said when recounting the game and the play. “It’s kind of crazy that it can turn on really two plays, but it certainly seemed that way and all of a sudden we start getting a little more confident and we’re playing better.”

The Rebels have since gone on to clinch the final playoff spot in the district and upset district champion Del Valle in El Paso last Friday in the bi-district round.

“I’ll be honest, I’m having probably the most fun I’ve had coaching in several years.” Plunk said. “Just because we were so far down at one time and now we’re starting to play good. These games are exciting to me.”

The Rebels will now have a matchup with Justin Northwest in the area round.

“We’ve watched them a lot for the last four years.” Coach Plunk said of the team’s area round opponent. “They’re playing good. They’re 9-2, they’re deserving of it... We gotta stop the run, we gotta win some downs.”

The game will be in Abilene on Friday. Fans in Amarillo can listen live to the audio stream on TPSNSports.com.

HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Football wins first ever Lone Star Conference title
Odessa Permian Panthers football
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers pounce on Pebble Hills, advance to second round
The Permian Panthers rode a fast start to a 26-13 win over El Paso Pebble Hills on Friday at...
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High defeats Americas 31-21 in the Bi-District round of playoffs
