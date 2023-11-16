Suspect that made threat against Midland High identified

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Midland Crime Stoppers says Midland ISD Police have said the teen suspect has been identified as a result of a Crime Stoppers tip.

Midland Crime Stoppers and Midland ISD police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who made a threat against Midland High School.

Midland Crime Stoppers says that two pictures of large guns were shared along with the threat.

If you recognize the subject or the bedspread you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest or a case solved, you will be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

