Search underway for missing hiker

Christy Perry
Christy Perry(Big Bend National Park)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) - A search is currently underway for a hiker reported missing after her family reported that she did not return home from a trip to Big Bend National Park.

Christy Perry is a 25-year-old woman, 5′ 2″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and a fair complexion.

Perry picked up a rental car in Midland, TX and arrived in Big Bend National Park on Nov. 9. She did not show up for her camping reservation that evening at the Chisos Basin Campground. Perry’s vehicle was located at the trailhead for the Lost Mine Trail.

A  team of Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents searched the trail on Wednesday, while the park pilot surveyed from above. Today, search teams made up of NPS employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens, and Los Diablos fire crew are combing the area. Two helicopters from Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol along with the NPS airplane are searching from above.

The Lost Mine Trail is currently closed until further notice to allow searchers room to work efficiently and quickly.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Medrano, 19
Odessa Police Department makes arrest in utility pole crash
Westbrook Logo
Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash
CANNON JAMES PEOPLES
Suspect identified in McCamey deadly shooting
ECSO Jailer fired
Ector County Jailer fired after alleged sexual relation with inmate
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023

Latest News

If you recognize the subject or the bedspread you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at...
Do you recognize this person? Police asking for help after threat made against Midland High
Ector County ISD had a complaint filed against them to the Texas Education Agency by the...
Parents respond to ECISD complaint for alleged violation of federal law
This Christmas, 3:11 Ministry will help more than 1,000 kids from about 400 families get a...
212 Midland County families need sponsorship this Christmas
212 Midland County families need sponsorship this Christmas
Workforce Solutions Permian Basin host Red, White, and You Job Fair for Veterans.
Workforce Solutions Permian Basin host Red, White, and You Job Fair for Veterans.