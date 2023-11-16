Search underway for missing hiker

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) - A search is currently underway for a hiker reported missing after her family reported that she did not return home from a trip to Big Bend National Park.

Christy Perry is a 25-year-old woman, 5′ 2″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and a fair complexion.

Perry picked up a rental car in Midland, TX and arrived in Big Bend National Park on Nov. 9. She did not show up for her camping reservation that evening at the Chisos Basin Campground. Perry’s vehicle was located at the trailhead for the Lost Mine Trail.

A team of Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents searched the trail on Wednesday, while the park pilot surveyed from above. Today, search teams made up of NPS employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens, and Los Diablos fire crew are combing the area. Two helicopters from Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol along with the NPS airplane are searching from above.

The Lost Mine Trail is currently closed until further notice to allow searchers room to work efficiently and quickly.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.