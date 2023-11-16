Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

Donations help those in need all year
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s that time of year again, when you’ll be hearing bells ringing outside of Lubbock Market Street and United locations, asking for your help, as part of the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The sound of Salvation Army bells ringing signals the start of the holiday season, but it’s important to remember, when you drop a donation in the Lubbock Salvation Army’s Red Kettle it helps people in need all year long.

David Worthy, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army, says “Whether that be feeding people, providing prepared meals, housing people from mid to longer term, housing foster care folks. It is just a myriad of programs and services that we provide that the Red Kettle campaign provides.”

That includes caring for those suffering from homelessness and providing emergency resources for natural disasters. It put your support directly into the hands of our neighbors in Matador after a tornado flattened that community earlier this year. Worthy says that is why every penny counts.

“You don’t have to give much. You can give a quarter, a dollar, you can give a few pennies. Collectively it makes a difference,” Worthy said.

The Salvation Army understands not all people carry cash and change in their pockets these days. That’s why there is a QR code on every kettle for virtual donations as well.

“Even though the money goes electronically it all stays locally and goes towards the Red Kettle Campaign to support local services right here in Lubbock,” Worthy said.

Worthy says over the last few years, fewer citizens are volunteering to ring that bell. So, you may see more “Silent Kettles.”

“As you walk in or out of that store, the kettle is still there. Although you may not hear the bell, the need still exists,” Worthy said.

The Salvation Army has added locations outside of Lubbock. It will also place kettles in Levelland and Plainview to support work that benefits the entire South Plains.

If you are interested in volunteering to be a bell ringer, please click here. For more information on the Salvation Army’s initiative and donation locations, that information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize the subject or the bedspread you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at...
Suspect that made threat against Midland High identified and located
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023
Fernando Medrano, 19
Odessa Police Department makes arrest in utility pole crash
Westbrook Logo
Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash
CANNON JAMES PEOPLES
Suspect identified in McCamey deadly shooting

Latest News

UTPB Stem Academy students watch their project fly into outer space.
UTPB Stem Academy students watch their own project fly into outer space
It's early days for voter turnout prediction, but what's on the ballot could drive atypical...
ECISD will make a committee toward prop A
UTPB Stem Academy students watch their project fly into outer space
Christi Craddick files for re-election as Railroad Commission Chair