Parents respond to ECISD complaint for alleged violation of federal law

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ector County ISD had a complaint filed against them to the Texas Education Agency by the organization know as Disability Rights Texas.

It alleges that nearly 500 ECISD students may not be receiving the appropriate education.

Multiple parents reached out to say that their children with intellectual disabilities may not be getting treated correctly.

However, ECISD superintendent Dr. Scott Muri responded that they are doing good work, but that it’s simply not enough.

One mother who is involved with the complaint, spoke about her son who was diagnosed with ADHD.

And their experience with the districts accommodations, saying now he’s afraid of going to school.

“I feel like he’s very traumatized, he’s kind of given up on the school system. Just because of everything that he has gone through. Like the bullying, the constant meltdowns, you know the kids looking at him a certain way.” said Lashawn Stanfield, mother involved in complaint against ECISD.

Stanfield’s son, Jiovanny, has been waiting for an evaluation since 2021 and has still not received it. She said it’s held him back drastically.

While other students wait for an evaluation, Savannah Ona-Campbell was able to get her three year old son evaluated. However, she said it wasn’t what she expected.

“So when my son talks, he does not have all the correct words in place. He sometimes misses words, so instead of saying, Where are you? My son says where you. During his testing the lady that lady that tested him said where are you. Which what they’re suppose to do is write exactly what the child says so they know like how they actually talk and they can see what they know and what they don’t know.” said Savannah Ona-Campbell, concerned mother.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.