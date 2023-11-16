ECISD will make a committee toward prop A

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -One out of three ECISD props passed during last weeks elections and today it was made official that prop A passed and props B and C did not.

Although a lot of upgrades will be coming to ECISD, Dr. Muri said they still plan to find ways to make the upgrades that did not pass in this election if the opportunity arrives, but their focus is now toward making prop A, a reality.

With $424 million to spend, ECISD may need help doing everything on prop A.

And come January, the school district will present a timeline of a five year plan to complete everything proposed on prop A.

“Our board will be appointing in the month of December a bond oversight committee, so a group of ten individuals that will represent our community. And they will over the next five years kind of oversee if you will the progres that we make in the bond referendum.” said ECISD superintendent, Dr. Scott Muri.

Those ten individuals will be members of the community who will be selected by school board members.

Students that are involved with the current transition learning center joined the meeting this morning to celebrate prop a passing.

Although many of them may not benefit from the new transition learning center, they can be happy that the future students will.

“They came today to be a part of this governmental process if you will. And they’ll be personally affected by this and again that center will be built for those students and so they want to be a part of history as they watch the board approve the bond and they’ll be the recipients of one of the facilities.” said Dr. Muri.

Dr. Muri said apart from the committee that will be formed, they also have an operations team in ECISD that has already begun working on what the priorities are with prop A.

Dr. Muri said he wants to thank the citizens who voted yes to prop a for helping the future students of ECISD.

“Really on behalf of not only the kids that are here today, but the 33,500 that we serve. The kids that we will serve for generations to come, and then our 4,200 employees and the seven members of our board of trustees, thank you to our community. For saying yes to children that we serve each and everyday.” said Dr. Muri.

If anyone is interested in joining this committee in December, ECISD recommends to contact the board member in your district to be considered.

Proposition A – $424,263,000

New Career & Technical Education Center to be located in south Odessa/Ector County

New middle school to be located in west Ector County

Districtwide maintenance and repairs

Transportation Department: bus purchases and a new Transportation Facility

Technology Department: replacement of district phone system, PA/Bell/Clock/Fire Alarm system replacements; security camera refresh; classroom interactive flat panels; large group instruction area audio/visual equipment

Fine Arts Department: complete renovation of the Permian High School Auditorium; replace outdated instruments; performance risers for all middle school choirs; classroom instruments for elementary campuses; uniforms for middle school bands and mariachi; JROTC facility needs

Transition Learning Center: compete replacement of facility for students with special needs learning to transition from school to the workforce

Agriculture Farm: complete replacement of classroom buildings and barns

Athletics: LED lighting at the Odessa High School baseball and tennis stadiums; LED lighting at the Permian High School baseball stadium; resurfacing of tennis stadiums at all middle schools; replacement of indoor bleachers in main gyms of all middle schools;

Land purchase for new CTE Center and new middle school

