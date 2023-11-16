Do you recognize this person? Police asking for help after threat made against Midland High

If you recognize the subject or the bedspread you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS.(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Crime Stoppers and Midland ISD police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who made a threat against Midland High School.

Midland Crime Stoppers says that two pictures of large guns were shared along with the threat.

If you recognize the subject or the bedspread you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous.   If your tip leads to an arrest or a case solved, you will be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

