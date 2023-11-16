ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, November 17th, 2023: Friday will be another mild fall day across West Texas and southeast New Mexico before some changes take place heading into the weekend.

High pressure continues to build with mild conditions expected across the region once again Friday. Highs will be in the 60s, 70s and 80s across the region with warmer temperatures to the south. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 70°, about five degrees warmer than what’s normal for this time of year. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, but the good news is the sun make an appearance during the day.

A cold front will help cool temperatures a touch heading into the first part of the weekend, with highs back into the 60s Saturday. High pressure builds back in for the latter half of the weekend and temperatures will return to the 70s Sunday. This up and down trend with temperatures will continue through the week as a few more cold fronts moving through during the extended. Overall, conditions look to be great for the Thanksgiving holiday and any subsequent travel that might be done for the holiday.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.