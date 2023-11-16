Bushland volleyball advances to state finals with sweep over Central Heights

Bushland volleyball seeking third state title in four years.
Bushland volleyball seeking third state title in four years.(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons swept Central Heights Thursday afternoon in the 3A UIL State Semifinal Match in Garland.

In set one, the Lady Falcons struck first, taking the early 2-0 edge over the Lady Devils. Central Heights did not back down though, giving Bushland one of its toughest sets this season. The Lady Falcons take set one, 25-19.

Set two was no different as it started back-and-forth between the two teams. Central Heights went on a 5-0 run mid-set that kept them close with Bushland, but a kill by Ambree Hatfield killed the run and gave Bushland back the momentum. An ace from Ava Permenter sealed the deal in set two as Bushland takes another battle, 25-20.

Up two sets to none, Central Heights still was able to hang in there with the Lady Falcons in the beginning of the set. The Lady Blue Devils jumped out 2-0 and stayed neck and neck with Bushland for a time, but the Lady Falcons went on a 7-0 run to separate themselves and take set three, 25-14.

Bushland will play the defending 3A state champions, the Gunter Tigers Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for the 3A state championship.

We will have full coverage on NewsChannel10.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize the subject or the bedspread you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at...
Suspect that made threat against Midland High identified
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023
Fernando Medrano, 19
Odessa Police Department makes arrest in utility pole crash
Westbrook Logo
Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash
CANNON JAMES PEOPLES
Suspect identified in McCamey deadly shooting

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Football wins first ever Lone Star Conference title
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Football wins first ever Lone Star Conference title
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Football wins first ever Lone Star Conference title
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Football wins first ever Lone Star Conference title
Odessa Permian Panthers football
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers pounce on Pebble Hills, advance to second round
The Permian Panthers rode a fast start to a 26-13 win over El Paso Pebble Hills on Friday at...
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers pounce on Pebble Hills, advance to second round
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High defeats Americas 31-21 in the Bi-District round of playoffs
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High defeats Americas 31-21 in the Bi-District round of playoffs