Zach Brown’s 27 points help Amarillo High overcome slow start to take down Canyon

By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies took down the Canyon Eagles 55-44 on Tuesday night.

Early in the game, it was the Eagles jumping out to the big lead with Gage Lunsford spearheading Canyon to a 13-0 run to start the night.

However, the Sandies bounced back in a big way as junior Zach Brown started to light it up from deep. After going down 13-0, Brown scored 19 of the Sandies 32 first half points as Amarillo High managed to take the lead back before the second quarter buzzer.

Brown finished the night with a game-high 27 points (seven three pointers) in route to the victory. Amarillo High moves to 2-0 as they prepare to hit the road next for tournament action. The next home game for the Sandies comes on November 20th against Dumas.

Lunsford ended the night with 11 points while Kelson Jones led the Eagles with 12. Next up for the Eagles will be a road matchup with Tascosa next Monday.

