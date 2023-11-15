Weekend events at The Tailgate continue despite not in compliance with the city

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Tailgate in Midland has been operating without proper permits since September.

This morning one of the owners, Sean Elphick, appeared in front of the city council to get approval to continue to host events even without the permits.

What could have ended in a back and forth battle of words between the council and Ephick, ended on good terms.

He admitted that they have been operating without the proper permits, but asked if they can continue to work without them for the upcoming events.

The city council made it very clear that they work to be fair with every business that operates in Midland and that they will treat every business the same.

Elphick went to renew the tailgate’s special usage designation and alcohol permit, however, there’s still other things that need to be fixed.

Even though the council said they would enforce these ordinances, they still believe the business has been open with them.

“You know a lot of things weren’t followed in this ordinance. However, you know the owners have shown a lot of resiliency in trying to get in compliance with these ordinances.” said Midland city council member, John Norman.

One of the owners of The Tailgate asked the city council if they can find a solution so that they don’t have to cancel any weekend events.

The council responded by saying that they cannot turn a blind eye simply because their business has plans already set.

The owner said they would accept any consequences that come their way, which could be a fine of $2,000.

Elphick spoke about some of the upgrades they need to come into compliance with the city.

“We are needing to add a fire lane around the whole facility. And update our bathrooms as well. We’ve gone from 400 occupancy to a thousand and so we need to add more bathrooms.” said The Tailgate, co-owner, Sean Elphick.

Another reason The Tailgate owners want to make these upgrades, are because they are currently shopping to move to a new location.

“We’re looking at a few different locations right now and we’re hoping to be under contract in the next couple of weeks.” said Elphick.

One of the other owners of The Tailgate, Ariel Herrera sent an email that said the current location is large enough to host current events, but they plan to host bigger events and concerts.

Elphick also mentioned that they would like to be in a location where they can host events indoors and outdoors.

