This weekend: Sound the Alarm and Save a Life with Meals on Wheels of Odessa

By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Meals on Wheels of Odessa and The American Red Cross serving the Permian Basin are hosting the ‘Sound the Alarm and Save a Life event’ on Saturday, November 18.

The two organizations are sharing resources and will install over 350 new smoke alarms in 117 homes.

MOWO and the Red Cross are seeking 50 volunteers for this project.

The event is Saturday, November 18th from 8:30 am – 2:00 pm at Meals on Wheels of Odessa, 1314 E 5th St Odessa, TX 79761.

VOLUNTEER HERE!

