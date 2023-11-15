Taytum Bell leads Amarillo High to blowout win over Canyon

Taytum Bell scores 23 points in Lady Sandies win over Canyon.
Taytum Bell scores 23 points in Lady Sandies win over Canyon.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies took down the Canyon Lady Eagles 69-42 on Tuesday night.

It was a huge game for Lady Sandies’ star wing Taytum Bell. The senior finished with a game-high 23 points in route to a blowout win for Amarillo High.

Jada Graves added 16 for the Lady Sandies while Canyon’s Sydnee Winfrey led the way for the Lady Eagles with 11.

Amarillo High moves to 7-2 on the season. Next Monday, it will be a marquee matchup for the Lady Sandies with Lubbock Monterey and top recruit Aaliyah Chavez. The Lady Plainsmen eliminated Amarillo High from the playoffs last season in a five-overtime thriller down in Littlefield.

Canyon, meanwhile, falls to 3-1. They’ll play Lubbock-Cooper at home on Thursday.

Odessa Permian Panthers football
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers pounce on Pebble Hills, advance to second round
The Permian Panthers rode a fast start to a 26-13 win over El Paso Pebble Hills on Friday at...
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High defeats Americas 31-21 in the Bi-District round of playoffs
