Taytum Bell leads Amarillo High to blowout win over Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies took down the Canyon Lady Eagles 69-42 on Tuesday night.

It was a huge game for Lady Sandies’ star wing Taytum Bell. The senior finished with a game-high 23 points in route to a blowout win for Amarillo High.

Jada Graves added 16 for the Lady Sandies while Canyon’s Sydnee Winfrey led the way for the Lady Eagles with 11.

Amarillo High moves to 7-2 on the season. Next Monday, it will be a marquee matchup for the Lady Sandies with Lubbock Monterey and top recruit Aaliyah Chavez. The Lady Plainsmen eliminated Amarillo High from the playoffs last season in a five-overtime thriller down in Littlefield.

Canyon, meanwhile, falls to 3-1. They’ll play Lubbock-Cooper at home on Thursday.

