Santa to ring in the holiday season at Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall in Odessa is hosting ‘Santa Landing’ on Saturday, November 18.

MCM says this year’s festivities promise to be bigger and better than ever, offering a free event packed with activities and entertainment for the whole family.

It starts at 9 AM in the North Parking Lot, with hot cocoa courtesy of the Chuck Wagon Gang, free bounce houses, character meet & greet, live music, 360 camera, free cookies, and more.

It’s all leading up to Santa’s grand entrance via helicopter at 10:30 AM, followed by a live skate show at 11 AM featuring the talented LA Roller Girls. The LA Roller Girls will also make a special appearance at MCM Rink N’ Roll at noon for paying skaters.

CBS7′s Matthew Alvarez and Telemundo 20′s Patsy Casas will also be part of the event!

Santa will be available immediately after the event for professional pictures. You can book your session early here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.