Odessa Mayor forms “Faith-Based” Advisory Council

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven has announced that he will be forming an Advisory Council that will help foster a collaboration between the city government and faith-based organizations.

“It recognizes the importance of faith in the lives of many residents and the valuable role that religious institutions play in the community.”

The council will consist of representatives from various faith-based organizations and community leaders who will serve as liaisons between the city government and their respective congregations. They will also provide input and guidance on issues such as homelessness, mental health, substance abuse, poverty, and other social challenges that affect the community.

Mayor Joven says that one of the main goals of the Faith-Based Advisory Council is to promote community involvement and foster a sense of unity and belonging.

“The council will serve as a platform for sharing ideas, advocating for change, and mobilizing resources to address the needs of the community. Furthermore, the Mayor’s Faith-Based Advisory Council can provide a forum for promoting understanding and cooperation among different faith groups. By fostering dialogue and collaboration, the council can help bridge any divides and promote a sense of community and solidarity. This initiative can promote a culture of mutual respect and understanding, reinforcing the idea that the community is stronger when everyone comes together.”

Mayor Joven also included that this initiative highlights the city’s commitment to embracing diversity and fostering collaboration with all sectors of the community.

