Midland County District Attorney will NOT seek re-election

Midland County District Attorney will not seek re-election
Midland County District Attorney will not seek re-election(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney, Laura Nodolf, has announced that she will not be seeking re-election.

In a letter to her constituents, Nodolf expressed that she has decided that it is time for her to focus on her family.

Nodolf added that she is proud of the work she and her office has done since her election.

You can read the full letter from Laura Nodolf below:

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CANNON JAMES PEOPLES
Suspect identified in McCamey deadly shooting
Westbrook Logo
Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash
Fernando Medrano, 19
Odessa Police Department makes arrest in utility pole crash
ECSO Jailer fired
Ector County Jailer fired after alleged sexual relation with inmate
ECISD
ECISD Bond Proposition A passes, B and C fail: Only 11.9% of registered voters cast a ballot

Latest News

Santa to ring in the holiday season at Music City Mall
This weekend: Sound the Alarm and Save a Life with Meals on Wheels of Odessa
Meals on Wheels of Odessa is partnering up with the American Red Cross to install hundreds of...
This weekend: Sound the Alarm and Save a Life with Meals on Wheels of Odessa
Brooks Landgraf
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf files for re-election