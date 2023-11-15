Midland County District Attorney will not seek re-election

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney, Laura Nodolf, has announced that she will not be seeking re-election.

In a letter to her constituents, Nodolf expressed that she has decided that it is time for her to focus on her family.

Nodolf added that she is proud of the work she and her office has done since her election.

You can read the full letter from Laura Nodolf below:

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.