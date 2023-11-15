Houston’s Denzel Perryman has been suspended 3 games for repeatedly violating player safety rules

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended without pay for three games for repeatedly violating player safety rules during Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals
Houston Texans
Houston Texans(source: Houston Texas)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended without pay for three games for repeatedly violating player safety rules during Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Perryman can appeal the suspension.

Perryman was penalized for unnecessary roughness after delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the fourth quarter.

“You were involved in a play that the league considers a serious violation of the playing rules,” NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan told Perryman in a letter. “You lowered your head and delivered a forcible blow to the shoulder and then the head/neck area of the receiver. You had unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided.”

Perryman has had six violations for similar personal fouls in his career, including in Week 2 against Indianapolis, when he was fined.

“When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player, it is appropriate to impose substantially greater penalties,” Runyan wrote.

Perryman would be eligible to return to the Texans’ active roster on Dec. 4.

An appeal will be heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFL Players Association to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

CANNON JAMES PEOPLES
Suspect identified in McCamey deadly shooting
Westbrook Logo
Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash
Fernando Medrano, 19
Odessa Police Department makes arrest in utility pole crash
ECSO Jailer fired
Ector County Jailer fired after alleged sexual relation with inmate
ECISD
ECISD Bond Proposition A passes, B and C fail: Only 11.9% of registered voters cast a ballot

Latest News

File Photo
Felix scores 25 as Prairie View A&M knocks off Abilene Christian 79-74
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Richards scores 15 to help McNeese down LeTourneau 81-49
Dallas Stars
Duchene’s OT goal gives Stars 4th straight win, 4-3, over Coyotes
Coles scores 16, Nelson Jr. and Anderson III add 15 apiece; TCU beats UTRGV 88-55
No. 13 Texas A&M cruises past SMU 79-66 in a meeting of old SWC foes