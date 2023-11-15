ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 16th, 2023: After a bit of a soggy and gloomy start to the week, the sun finally made an appearance on Wednesday afternoon. Sadly, more clouds are in the forecast.

Thursday is looking to start off an another foggy note with parts of West Texas and southeast New Mexico under a Dense Fog Advisory. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Lea County in southeastern New Mexico and Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Martin, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, and most of Reeves county in western Texas, from 1 AM CST to 9 AM CST Thursday morning. Visibilities of one quarter mile or less expected in dense fog. Slow down, use your low- beam headlights, and make sure to leave enough distance between you and other cars. After the fog burns off, partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected depending on location.

A ridge of high pressure is building and temperatures will be pretty warm Thursday with highs in the 70s across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 73°. Aside from the foggy start, overall, Thursday is looking to be a very nice day.

A cool front will move through the region Friday, dropping temperatures back into the 60s to round out the work week and into the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will rebound a touch for the latter half of the weekend before another front moves through Monday, this time with a little bit more gusto. Temperatures will drop into the 50s before warming back into the 60s for the Thanksgiving holiday. Even with so many different fronts moving through, precipitation chances look slim which is great for those who have travel plans. At the moment, there aren’t looking to be any disruptions to travel (at least weather wise) through the holiday.

