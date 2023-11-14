Midland Humane Coalition to offer free vaccinations and microchips

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -In partnership with MASA (Midland Animal Shelter Adoptables Nonprofit Organization), Midland Humane Coalition is offering fre vaccinations and microchips for dogs and cats.

The Drive-Thru Shot & Chip Clinic will be on Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Human Society says they will have a limited supply of vaccinations and microchips, so this offer is available first come, first served to the first 300 pets.

“Midland Humane Coalition know that the cost of getting a new pet vaccinated can be a barrier to adoption for some families,” Executive Director, Vanessa Medina says “That’s why we are pleased to help ease the burden before the holiday season. We hope this service to the community of Midland will help in our mission to find homes for all adoptable pets in Midland.”

In an effort to keep the event organized and orderly, we ask that you observe the following guidelines on the day of the event.

This is a DRIVE THRU CLINIC. Watch for signs and volunteers directing traffic flow.

No need to exit your vehicle. When you get to the vaccination station, a volunteer will approach your vehicle to get your dog.

Only 300 FREE Shots & Chips will be available - First come, First Served Parvo, Distemper, Bordatella and Rabies vaccines available

