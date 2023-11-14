HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN: Crane police searching for man involved in shooting

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Early Tuesday morning, officers with the Crane Police Department were called to the area of 21st and Brook after shots were fired.

CPD says they are searching for Simon Munoz, and have issued two warrants for his arrest.

Simon Munoz (none)

If you have seen Munoz you are encouraged to contact Crane Police Department or Crane County Sheriff’s Office.

Do not approach him, CPD says he may be armed.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.