HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN: Crane police searching for man involved in shooting

Crane police searching for Simon Munoz
Crane police searching for Simon Munoz(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Early Tuesday morning, officers with the Crane Police Department were called to the area of 21st and Brook after shots were fired.

CPD says they are searching for Simon Munoz, and have issued two warrants for his arrest.

Simon Munoz
Simon Munoz(none)

If you have seen Munoz you are encouraged to contact Crane Police Department or Crane County Sheriff’s Office.

Do not approach him, CPD says he may be armed.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night
OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday
CANNON JAMES PEOPLES
Suspect identified in McCamey deadly shooting
Westbrook Logo
Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash
Fernando Medrano, 19
Odessa Police Department makes arrest in utility pole crash
FILE - SWAT team
Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene

Latest News

Disability Rights Texas
Disability Rights group files complaint against ECISD
MCH holds annual active shooter drill
MCH holds annual active shooter drill
Source: Midland Humane Coalition
Midland Humane Coalition to offer free vaccinations and microchips
Curb Side Bistro chef finishes top five in world for cooking competition
Curb Side Bistro chef finishes top five in world for cooking competition