ECISD responds to Disability Rights complaint

“We became aware late this afternoon of a complaint filed with the Texas Education Agency. The main issue is one our school district has been fighting for several years, a severe shortage of diagnosticians and speech pathologists, resulting in longer waits for students to be evaluated.

This is an issue facing school districts across the state. A typical evaluation can take up to 12 hours from initial parent contact to the full evaluation and then writing the report. Not only are evaluations required for new students, but full evaluations for qualified students are required again after three years.

In an effort to provide students the support they need, ECISD has taken several steps to increase the availability of qualified diagnosticians:

-Paying ECISD diagnosticians additional compensation to conduct reviews on Saturdays

-Contracting with retired diagnosticians locally, and with others from across the state

-Contracting with, and sometimes hiring full-time, virtual diagnosticians from elsewhere in Texas

-Created a diagnostician pipeline program with the University of Texas Permian Basin and Sul Ross State University, in which ECISD provides funding for candidates to pursue certification. Currently, 4 people are in that program.

-Has $1.6 million in contracts in place with companies to help with speech evaluations and educational testing

ECISD is committed to its children and families. With new leadership in place in the Special Education Department, our staff will continue to do all we can to provide the evaluation and support needed for our children to be successful.”