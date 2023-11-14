Disability Rights group files complaint against ECISD

By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to an email sent to CBS7, a complaint has been filed against ECISD by the group Disability Rights Texas.

DRTx is a federally designated Protection and Advocacy System for the state of Texas.

According to DRTx ECISD has failed to meet federally mandated timelines for the evaluation of students with disabilities, resulting in a denial of a free and appropriate public education (“FAPE”) for approximately 900 to 1000 of the district’s students.

DRTx claims that multiple students have been waiting years to be given tests that determine whether or not a student can participate in critical services that affect their ability to succeed in school.

DRTx has recommended to TEA that the following changes be made within ECISD.

PROPOSED REMEDIES In light of ECISD’s continuing failure to meet its legal obligations to and we urge that TEA take the immediate actions:

1. Order ECISD to provide an expedited Full and Individual Initial Evaluation for

2. Order ECISD to provide an expedited reevaluation for

3. Order ECISD to review and revise its district policies pertaining to its timelines for the completion of special education evaluations.

4. Order ECISD to review and revise its district policies pertaining to the installation of cameras in self-contained settings upon the request of a parent and to train staff on these policies.

5. Determine whether each impacted student in ECISD is eligible for compensatory education.

6. Appoint a monitor to ECISD to assist the district in establishing and carrying out a corrective action plan and monitoring its compliance with that plan.

7. Order an on-site audit of the educational files of all students receiving special education in the district to determine Child Find violations and training needs.

Complaint against Ector County ISD

CBS7 has reached out to ECISD and will continue to follow this story as it develops.

