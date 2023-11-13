Vanessa Morales started Vanessa’s Closet three separate times, now runs a mobile boutique

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “My time would come,” that’s what one Odessan told herself after starting a business 15 years ago in her mother-in-law’s garage.

It all started with buying premade bows and then learning how to make them from scratch. Now Vanessa’s Closet is its own mobile boutique.

Vanessa would go door to door selling the premade bows until more requests came in for custom bows and it was time to learn the process.

It was not easy, I would watch a lot of tutorials. It was just something I had to practice on a daily basis. I actually would do it on my lunch hour because I did have a full-time job at the moment.

Her business grew and she started working with her sister-in-law, giving the business a permanent location together.

But it took too much of her time and brought her away from her family.

I was Vanessa’s Closet, so I wanted to make sure that, if I was to keep the business open, that I would be there 100%. It got harder and harder to do that so i just decided once again to focus on my family.

She eventually closed the storefront in 2021 and took some time away before recently starting at vendor shows.

Vanessa’s Closet now runs out of her home and a mobile boutique that her husband custom built for her.

I’ve been her backbone… I’ve always built this stuff for her. ‘I want this– I need this kind of rack,’ and I’m sitting there at 1 in the morning building stuff for her because she has a show the next day and stuff like that. It’s been a great experience.

Willie is proud of Vanessa for all of the effort she’s put in over the 15 years of her business, but he says she’s always put her all into everything she touches.

So this is our third home… ever since we built our first home, I mean, she has even helped me build the house. She’s been there so– she’s always been a hard worker and it just makes me proud.

She has started selling women’s clothing through her boutique, but her foundation has always been the hair bows.

Through the many successes and struggles that came with starting her business three times, she’s not only learned how to run a business but she’s also learned a lot about herself.

That I’m a very strong person. Once I get an idea in my head, even though it takes me– it could take a week, a couple of months, years, I push towards my dreams.

If you would like to buy from Vanessa’s Closet, her next showing will be at Parks Legado near the end of November.

