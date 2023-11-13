Vanessa Morales started Vanessa’s Closet three separate times, now runs a mobile boutique
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “My time would come,” that’s what one Odessan told herself after starting a business 15 years ago in her mother-in-law’s garage.
It all started with buying premade bows and then learning how to make them from scratch. Now Vanessa’s Closet is its own mobile boutique.
Vanessa would go door to door selling the premade bows until more requests came in for custom bows and it was time to learn the process.
Her business grew and she started working with her sister-in-law, giving the business a permanent location together.
But it took too much of her time and brought her away from her family.
She eventually closed the storefront in 2021 and took some time away before recently starting at vendor shows.
Vanessa’s Closet now runs out of her home and a mobile boutique that her husband custom built for her.
Willie is proud of Vanessa for all of the effort she’s put in over the 15 years of her business, but he says she’s always put her all into everything she touches.
She has started selling women’s clothing through her boutique, but her foundation has always been the hair bows.
Through the many successes and struggles that came with starting her business three times, she’s not only learned how to run a business but she’s also learned a lot about herself.
If you would like to buy from Vanessa’s Closet, her next showing will be at Parks Legado near the end of November.
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.