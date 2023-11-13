CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, November 14th, 2023

Warmer and drier conditions on the way...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, November 14th, 2023
By Justin Lopez
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, November 14th, 2023: Gloomy weather will be coming to an end as the sun starts to peak out of the clouds and we begin to dry out.

Temperatures will be on the rise over the next few days, and many locations across the area are expecting to climb into the 60s on Tuesday, thanks to southerly winds and some rays of sunlight peaking through mostly cloudy skies. The morning hours may see some areas of patchy fog that will burn off later in the day. After that, more mild conditions are expected for the next couple of days due to a ridge of high pressure.

Our next disturbance looks to move through heading into next weekend with slight rain chances and cooler temperatures expected. Then, another cold front is expected to swing by next Monday, leaving us with cool conditions by Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night
OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday
CANNON JAMES PEOPLES
Suspect identified in McCamey deadly shooting
Westbrook Logo
Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash
FILE - SWAT team
Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene
ECSO Jailer fired
Ector County Jailer fired after alleged sexual relation with inmate

Latest News

Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, November 13th, 2023
CBS7 News at 10 Sunday - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 10 Sunday - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 10 Saturday - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 10 Saturday - First Alert Forecast
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, November 12th, 2023