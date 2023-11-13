ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, November 14th, 2023: Gloomy weather will be coming to an end as the sun starts to peak out of the clouds and we begin to dry out.

Temperatures will be on the rise over the next few days, and many locations across the area are expecting to climb into the 60s on Tuesday, thanks to southerly winds and some rays of sunlight peaking through mostly cloudy skies. The morning hours may see some areas of patchy fog that will burn off later in the day. After that, more mild conditions are expected for the next couple of days due to a ridge of high pressure.

Our next disturbance looks to move through heading into next weekend with slight rain chances and cooler temperatures expected. Then, another cold front is expected to swing by next Monday, leaving us with cool conditions by Thanksgiving!

