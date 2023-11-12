Virginia State University officer critically wounded in shooting near campus, officials say

A police officer is fighting for their life after being shot near campus.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia State University police officer was shot early Sunday morning near campus, WWBT reports.

Police say the incident happened just after 1:30 am in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street.

An officer was in the process of investigating an on-campus disturbance when they were shot. The officer, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the VSU officer. Police are now searching for the suspect involved.

The VSU campus remains on lockdown as a precaution.

