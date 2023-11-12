UT Arlington takes down Texas-Tyler 95-64

Led by Kade Douglas’ 18 points, the UT Arlington Mavericks defeated the Texas-Tyler Patriots 95-64 on Saturday night
(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kade Douglas had 18 points in UT Arlington’s 95-64 win against Texas-Tyler on Saturday night.

Douglas shot 5 for 11 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Mavericks (2-0). DaJuan Gordon scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range), and added 11 rebounds and four steals. Makaih Williams had 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Patriots were led by Khalik Gardner, who posted 14 points. Jonathan Jackson added eight points and two steals for Texas-Tyler. John Barbee also had eight points.

UT Arlington visits New Mexico in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

