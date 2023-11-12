Odessa Police Department responds to crash into utility pole

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This information is coming from the Odessa Police Department:

At 2:30 am, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash at University and WCR. The driver fled the scene after hitting a utility pole and a gas meter. Odessa Police Officers quickly apprehended them.

Power is out for an unknown number of homes and businesses in the area. The restoration time is uncertain; repairs will take some time. Remember: Stay safe on the roads. Avoid distractions and drive responsibly.

