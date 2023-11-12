Odessa Police Department makes arrest in utility pole crash

Fernando Medrano, 19
Fernando Medrano, 19(Lorena Acosta)
By Jensen Young
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 19-year-old Fernando Medrano was arrested after a crash Saturday night.

After Medrano crashed into a pole, he fled the scene on foot and was found by OPD.

Medrano was charged with driving while intoxicated, “misdemeanor b,” and leaving the scene of an accident.

The accident happened on University and West County Road.

Investigation showed that a Dodge Ram hit a Utility pole and gas meter. Power was out for people in the area for several hours.

Medrano was taken to the Ector County jail.

There were no other injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY:

This information is coming from the Odessa Police Department:

At 2:30 am, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash at University and WCR. The driver fled the scene after hitting a utility pole and a gas meter. Odessa Police Officers quickly apprehended them.

Power is out for an unknown number of homes and businesses in the area. The restoration time is uncertain; repairs will take some time. Remember: Stay safe on the roads. Avoid distractions and drive responsibly.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night
OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday
CANNON JAMES PEOPLES
Suspect identified in McCamey deadly shooting
Westbrook Logo
Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash
FILE - SWAT team
Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene
ECSO Jailer fired
Ector County Jailer fired after alleged sexual relation with inmate

Latest News

U.S. Air Force Veteran's life of service beyond the military.
Air Force Veteran’s life of service beyond the military
CBS7 Salute to Service
CBS7 Salute to Service
Festival of Trees raising funds to provide services and resources to elderly and disabled adults
Festival of Trees raising funds to provide services and resources to elderly and disabled adults
Festival of Trees raising funds to provide services and resources to elderly and disabled adults