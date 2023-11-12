Odessa Police Department makes arrest in utility pole crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 19-year-old Fernando Medrano was arrested after a crash Saturday night.

After Medrano crashed into a pole, he fled the scene on foot and was found by OPD.

Medrano was charged with driving while intoxicated, “misdemeanor b,” and leaving the scene of an accident.

The accident happened on University and West County Road.

Investigation showed that a Dodge Ram hit a Utility pole and gas meter. Power was out for people in the area for several hours.

Medrano was taken to the Ector County jail.

There were no other injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY:

This information is coming from the Odessa Police Department:

At 2:30 am, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash at University and WCR. The driver fled the scene after hitting a utility pole and a gas meter. Odessa Police Officers quickly apprehended them.

Power is out for an unknown number of homes and businesses in the area. The restoration time is uncertain; repairs will take some time. Remember: Stay safe on the roads. Avoid distractions and drive responsibly.

