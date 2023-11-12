Festival of Trees raising funds to provide services and resources to elderly and disabled adults

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian basin adult protective services hosted the festival of trees for the first time at the Bush convention center.

They are having this event to bring awareness to elderly people who have been abused or neglected.

The Permian basin adult protective services are raising funds to provide services and resources to elderly or disabled people in the Permian basin.

Their mission is to protect them and to make sure they are taken care of.

“Every penny counts so every dollar that is being donated to us is to buy fans is to buy heaters is to buy essentials for some of our adults that our disabled and to provide any type of transportation.” said Permian basin adult protected services board member Leslie Parra.

The festival of trees shines the light to the elderly community.

Permian basin adult protective services want the elderly people to be remembered in the midland community.

“If there is still breath in their lungs. They still have a purpose in any age and any stage of their life, and we want this community of Midland to know that the aps board is here, and we have resources to them.” said Parra.

This event was also to help start the holiday season.

There was live music, food, and a raffle where people could win their own favorite decorated Christmas tree.

“We thought it was a good family event and it would include all generations and it is just a fun event. We have thirty-eight trees up for raffle. There is a lot of Christmas stuff going around.” said Permian basin adult protected services community specialist Marci Leffler.

If you are interested in donating, you can go to Permianapsboard.org

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.