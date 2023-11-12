Festival of Trees raising funds to provide services and resources to elderly and disabled adults

By Armando Gomez
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian basin adult protective services hosted the festival of trees for the first time at the Bush convention center.

They are having this event to bring awareness to elderly people who have been abused or neglected.

The Permian basin adult protective services are raising funds to provide services and resources to elderly or disabled people in the Permian basin.

Their mission is to protect them and to make sure they are taken care of.

“Every penny counts so every dollar that is being donated to us is to buy fans is to buy heaters is to buy essentials for some of our adults that our disabled and to provide any type of transportation.” said Permian basin adult protected services board member Leslie Parra.

The festival of trees shines the light to the elderly community.

Permian basin adult protective services want the elderly people to be remembered in the midland community.

“If there is still breath in their lungs. They still have a purpose in any age and any stage of their life, and we want this community of Midland to know that the aps board is here, and we have resources to them.” said Parra.

This event was also to help start the holiday season.

There was live music, food, and a raffle where people could win their own favorite decorated Christmas tree.

“We thought it was a good family event and it would include all generations and it is just a fun event. We have thirty-eight trees up for raffle. There is a lot of Christmas stuff going around.” said Permian basin adult protected services community specialist Marci Leffler.

If you are interested in donating, you can go to Permianapsboard.org

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night
OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday
CANNON JAMES PEOPLES
Suspect identified in McCamey deadly shooting
Westbrook Logo
Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash
FILE - SWAT team
Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene
ECSO Jailer fired
Ector County Jailer fired after alleged sexual relation with inmate

Latest News

Keep Midland Beautiful Host Texas Recycle Day
Keep Midland Beautiful Host Texas Recycle Day
Nexus Cards and Games is hosting a Food Drive benefiting the West Texas Food Bank and if you...
Nexus Cards and Games holds food drive benefiting West Texas Food Bank
Phillips 66 donated $25,000 to Meals on Wheels of Odessa to help fund over 6,200 meals
Phillips 66 donated $25,000 to Meals on Wheels of Odessa to help fund over 6,200 meals
Adopt a Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Coco
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Coco