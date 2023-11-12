ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, November 13th, 2023: Cooler and soggy weather will start the week off, but as the week progresses, temperatures will warm and conditions will dry out.

Temperatures won’t warm up very much through the day Monday under a combination of cloud cover and rainy conditions. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s across the region, with the majority of West Texas and southeast New Mexico only reaching in the 50s for highs. Rain from overnight will continue through the majority of the day, coming to an end during the late afternoon/evening hours. Rainfall totals aren’t looking too be super impressive with higher amounts expected to the southeast. With how dry we’ve been this year, we’ll take whatever moisture we can get though.

After the quick hitting disturbance passes Monday, ridging continues through the week with temperatures warming into the 70s and conditions drying out. Our next disturbance looks to move through heading into next weekend with slight rain chances and cooler temperatures expected. It would be nice if we settled into a singular pattern where temperatures were consistent for more than a few days, but at least we’re not dealing with near-record temperatures this week!!!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.