Veteran Palooza makes its way to the Permian Basin

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast.
By Noe Ortega
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s Veterans day weekend and Veteran Palooza made its way to Odessa.

This event was a collaboration between the Odessa Jackalopes and the veterans affair to showcase the different services for veterans in the Permian Basin.

“I basically do this because I’m just blessed. I love working with veterans and their families and getting them the resources they need.” said Jayni Whitefield, the Military Veteran Peer Support Coordinator for the Permian Basin.

Multiple booths surrounded the home of the Odessa Jackalopes, but instead of selling beers and food, they were showing support to veterans.

Texas has a heavy veteran presence, but not many of them know about the services provided in their area.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night
OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday
CANNON JAMES PEOPLES
Suspect identified in McCamey deadly shooting
Westbrook Logo
Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash
FILE - SWAT team
Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene
ECSO Jailer fired
Ector County Jailer fired after alleged sexual relation with inmate

Latest News

The Permian Panthers rode a fast start to a 26-13 win over El Paso Pebble Hills on Friday at...
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers pounce on Pebble Hills, advance to second round
Crane vs. San Angelo TLCA playoff football game
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane cruises to Bi-District Championship over San Angelo TLCA
Band of the Week: Fort Stockton
Band Of The Week: Fort Stockton
Band of the Week: Fort Stockton
Band of the Week: Fort Stockton