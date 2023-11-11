Veteran Palooza makes its way to the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s Veterans day weekend and Veteran Palooza made its way to Odessa.

This event was a collaboration between the Odessa Jackalopes and the veterans affair to showcase the different services for veterans in the Permian Basin.

“I basically do this because I’m just blessed. I love working with veterans and their families and getting them the resources they need.” said Jayni Whitefield, the Military Veteran Peer Support Coordinator for the Permian Basin.

Multiple booths surrounded the home of the Odessa Jackalopes, but instead of selling beers and food, they were showing support to veterans.

Texas has a heavy veteran presence, but not many of them know about the services provided in their area.

