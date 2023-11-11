Nexus Cards and Games holds food drive benefiting West Texas Food Bank
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Calling all trading card game enthusiasts! Now is the time to give back to your community and earn some cards for your efforts.
Nexus Cards and Games is hosting a Food Drive benefiting the West Texas Food Bank and if you bring in 5 non-perishable food items, you get a booster pack for the game of your choice.
You can bring the food anytime that they are open and claim your prize.
They expanded a food drive fundraiser they were already planning to do for another game.
Nexus Cards and Games is a shop in Midland that also hosts game events every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The event starts November 10 and runs through December 11.
