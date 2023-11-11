Nexus Cards and Games holds food drive benefiting West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Calling all trading card game enthusiasts! Now is the time to give back to your community and earn some cards for your efforts.

Nexus Cards and Games is hosting a Food Drive benefiting the West Texas Food Bank and if you bring in 5 non-perishable food items, you get a booster pack for the game of your choice.

You can bring the food anytime that they are open and claim your prize.

They expanded a food drive fundraiser they were already planning to do for another game.

It stemmed from another event that Konami had asked us if we wanted to be a part of, which was a food drive for their game. We decided just to make it all-inclusive so that every player had a chance to help donate and get a reward for doing it.

Nexus Cards and Games is a shop in Midland that also hosts game events every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The event starts November 10 and runs through December 11.

