Keep Midland Beautiful Host Texas Recycle Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Keep Midland Beautiful hosted a recycle event for people to drop off recycling items of all shapes and sizes.

Keep Midland beautiful and Midland College came together to host this event for the community.

The Texas recycles day event has been around in Midland for eighteen years.

Midlanders dropped off their old computers, tv, cellphones, and printers.

“The computers, tires, some of that stuff that is in the landfill. Is just going to sit there for years some of that got some chemicals and things in their computer stuff that we don’t want in the landfill.” said Keep Midland Beautiful board member Kevin Foreman

The state of Texas requires cities to have a recycle day annually for people to recycle their old belongings.

Keep Midland beautiful is hoping Texas recycles day can solve the recycling problems in midland.

“We struggle in midland with recycling. It is very important to keep these electronics out of the landfill. each year, we average over one-hundred thousand pounds of computer and electronics that doesn’t go into the landfill.” said Keep Midland Beautiful board member Bryan Garvin

Keep Midland Beautiful wants to educate people about recycling and make it easier for Midlanders to recycle.

“It is easy to do. We had the citizens collection stations which just closed yesterday, and they are going to be relocating that in the future, but we are trying to do our part to help the community as easy as possible.” said Garvin.

About one-hundred people volunteered in this event with the goal of keeping their own city clean.

“Being able to do a service for my city without like having to be forced or anything is just something I like to do. I like to be able to take care of my city and make sure it is beautiful for the next generation come up,” said volunteer Jacob Roch

Keep Midland Beautiful will have a tree planting event next week on Friday at Hill Park.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.