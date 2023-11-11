HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers pounce on Pebble Hills, advance to second round

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers rode a fast start to a 26-13 win over El Paso Pebble Hills on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Permian wins the Bi-District Championship, and gets revenge for last season’s 45-28 playoff loss to Pebble Hills.

The Panthers will play the #6 team in the state, North Crowley, next week in the area round.

Watch the video for highlights from Friday’s playoff win.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.