HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers pounce on Pebble Hills, advance to second round
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers rode a fast start to a 26-13 win over El Paso Pebble Hills on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
Permian wins the Bi-District Championship, and gets revenge for last season’s 45-28 playoff loss to Pebble Hills.
The Panthers will play the #6 team in the state, North Crowley, next week in the area round.
Watch the video for highlights from Friday’s playoff win.
