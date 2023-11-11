ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, November 12th, 2023: After a bit of a soggy and cool start to the weekend, we’ll see some changes on the way in the new week.

Sunday will be another cool day with highs across the region in the upper-50s and low-60s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 60°. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the majority. A few spots such as Midland/Odessa/Big Spring are looking to see a touch more clearing with partly cloudy skies Sunday. Patchy fog will be possible in the morning to start off the day, but as the morning progresses, fog won’t be an issue. Late Sunday is when our next chance for precipitation moves through. Isolated to scattered showers are expected late Sunday through Monday morning. Rainfall amounts aren’t looking too impressive but with how much of a deficit much of the area still has, we’ll welcome any moisture we can get.

After Monday, conditions will dry out and temperatures will warm once again...not quite as warm as we saw last week, but still 10°+ warmer than normal for this time of year. Our next system looks to move through the area next weekend bringing slight rain chances back into the forecast and some cooler temperatures as well. Hopefully we’ll soon fall into a pattern that keeps temperatures consistent for more than a few days...

