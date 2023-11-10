Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash

Westbrook Logo
Westbrook Logo(Westbrook ISD)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST
WESTBROOK, Texas (KOSA) - According to a Facebook post from Westbrook ISD, there was a serious crash involving several members of the Westbrook community Thursday night.

The crash happened on the way home from the Westbrook/ Rankin football game.

The school district says while there were some serious injuries, everyone from the Westbrook community appears to be in stable condition at this time.

CBS7 will update this article as more information is available.

