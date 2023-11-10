PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Andrews’ JaeSean Debouse

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Andrews Running Back JaeSean Dubouse has been on a tear in his sophomore season for the Mustangs. In his recent performance against the Big Spring Steers he led the way with 337 yards and six touchdowns helping his team secure a playoff spot.

“It felt good you know, not a lot of people believed in us, they’re thinking cause we’re a young team, we just added a new offense and we’d not be good, we were picked to be last in our district, so we had to come back and show them what we could do,” said Dubouse.

JaeSeasn is also on the brink of breaking a Mustangs record for the single most rushing yards in a season since former NFL Running Back Shaud Williams who had 2,121.

Currently, Dubouse is 94 yards away with 2,027 along with wanting a win for his team, he is hoping to add another piece to Andrews history.

“It would mean a lot to me you know, not a lot of people believed in me that I could break it so, I just wanted to prove to everyone that I could do anything with god, and really with my family behind my back I could do anything,” said Dubouse.

“He’s very easy to coach, he keeps it a team thing, he doesn’t want a lot of attention as you know, having such an outstanding athlete that also stays humble and keeps it all about the team and doesn’t want a lot of the limelight, it’s really good to see these days,” said Head Coach Tom Harvey.

