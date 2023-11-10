Phillips 66 donated $25,000 to Meals on Wheels of Odessa to help fund over 6,200 meals

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Phillips 66 Goldsmith volunteers participated at the meals on wheels of Odessa to celebrate Veterans Day with the community.

Phillips 66 of goldsmith and meals on wheels of Odessa came together to serve people in need.

Phillips 66 donated a twenty-five thousand dollar check to help fund over sixty-two-hundred meals to over seven-hundred clients.

Eighty-four of those clients are veterans.

“We serve over eighty veterans a day and having Phillips 66 here is going to help reach those veterans. We serve them on a daily basis.” said executive director of meals on wheels Craig Stoker.

This is an act of community service from meals on wheels to honor the Veterans for their hard work and dedication.

They want to make sure that their hard work is not forgotten.

“We serve those who are often forgotten and seniors who are homebound. Some of those disabled folks that we serve. We just want to make sure that they are taken care of,” said Stoker.

Twenty people volunteered in serving meals to people.

The fund will cover the cost of meals to veterans and people in need.

“Veterans are really important to us in the community on what they do in our workforce. We want to honor them and those by providing them meals to them and just recognizing them.” said volunteer, Mark Rodriguez.

The Meals on Wheels of Odessa will have more events in the holidays and also on Martin Luther king junior day to help people in need.

