Kyler Read 5 TDs lead Dalhart to upset win over Denver City for second straight year

Dalhart's Kyler Read steps up in the pocket and finds Orbin Hernandez for the TD in the second quarter.(KCBD)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:21 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After coming in as the four seed last year and beating Denver City, the Wolves have done it again.

For the second straight year, Dalhart pulled off the victory over a Mustangs team coming into the playoffs off a district title.

Kyler Read finished the day with five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) as the Wolves offense shined in the 40-28 win. Two of Read’s touchdown passes came on key fourth-and-10 conversions, showing off the clutch gene in converting those drives into touchdowns.

Hunter Trusler (two total TDs) snagged the final touchdown of the night with a sweet one-handed grab that iced the victory.

Dalhart will face Paradise in the area round after a dominating win for the Panthers over Vernon 49-13 on Thursday night.

