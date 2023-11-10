HIGHLIGHTS: Roscoe takes down McCamey 60-26 to advance

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - The McCamey Badgers played the Roscoe Plowboys in Kermit in the first round of the playoffs.

These two teams met in the first round in 2022. McCamey came away with the victory in that game.

For Thursday’s game, it was all Roscoe from the start.

Running back Ivan McCann ran for two first-half touchdowns. Aiden Cerna led the way defensively, jumping a route and intercepting McCamey’s Grant Glidewell.

The Plowboys would enter halftime with a 33-6 lead and hold on to win the game 60-26.

