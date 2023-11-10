HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy wins the bi-district championship over El Paso Montwood 64-19

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels defeated the El Paso Montwood Rams 64-19 on Thursday night advancing the Area round of UIL Playoffs. Running Back Damian Johnson set the tone with three first quarter touchdowns. Wide Receiver Brex Stevens added two touchdowns and the Rebels pulled away.

Watch below for the highlights.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.