HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy wins the bi-district championship over El Paso Montwood 64-19

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels defeated the El Paso Montwood Rams 64-19 on Thursday night advancing the Area round of UIL Playoffs. Running Back Damian Johnson set the tone with three first quarter touchdowns. Wide Receiver Brex Stevens added two touchdowns and the Rebels pulled away.

